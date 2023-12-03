Referendum Update: 97% of Voting Stations Are Operating

On Sunday, over 20 million Venezuelans have been called to participate in the consultative referendum for the defense of Essequibo. The National Electoral Council installed 28,027 polling stations to serve citizens from 6 am to 6 pm. Below are the main events as they occur:

11:42 am: Vice President Delcy Rodriguez highlighted that men, women, young people, and senior citizens are coming to vote en masse in the consultative referendum on the Guayana Esequiba. She made these statements after voting at the Padre Mendoza school in El Valle, Caracas.

10:15 am: Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil pointed out that “the call the National Assembly made to the people for this democratic exercise, by calling this consultative referendum for the recovery of Guayana Esequiba, is providing the desired effect. The process is quick and people flock to the voting centers in perfect civility and tranquility.”

9:00 am: The National Electoral Council President Elvis Amoroso reported that 97 percent of the voting stations for the consultative referendum on the Guayana Esequiba have been installed.

8:12 am: President Nicolas Maduro highlighted that with the consultative referendum, Venezuela's voice will be one to resolve a territorial dispossession that has been going on for 150 years. He made these statements after voting in Caracas.

7:00 am: All Venezuela Campaign Coordinator Jorge Rodriguez urged the Venezuelan people to vote together as a family for Guayana Esequiba.

6:11 am: Vice President Delcy Rodriguez called on Venezuela to vote for the defense of Guayana Esequiba. “May your footprint make history!,” she said