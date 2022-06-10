Protest Against Exclusions at Summit of the Americas in LA

Crowds gathered in front of the Los Angeles Convention Center on Friday to protest the exclusion of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua from the IX Summit of the Americas being held in this city.

"We are here today in front of the Convention Center protesting against the Summit of the Americas and particularly the exclusion of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua. It is not really the Summit of the Americas if a large part of that continent and the peoples of Latin America are excluded from the Summit," Answer Coalition director Brian Becker told Sputnik.

They also demand an end to the blockade of Cuba, he added.

The demonstrators shouted chants directed at U.S. President Joe Biden for his decision to leave out these three nations. Participants also carried Cuban, Nicaraguan and Venezuelan flags and banners.

"Solidarity with the Bolivarian Revolution of Venezuela," "Stop the U.S. destabilization campaign and media lies," and "End all U.S. sanctions and blockades" were some of the phrases read on the demonstrators' placards.

The protest was peaceful and speakers took turns addressing the rally with their speeches demanding an end to sanctions and wars.

The IX Summit of the Americas was overshadowed by the controversy of exclusions, which led several presidents, such as the Mexican Andrés Manuel López Obrador, not to attend the continental meeting or complain to the U.S. about its decision.