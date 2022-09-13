Venezuela Successfully Deploys Polyvalent Vaccination Campaign

"Thousands of health professionals are mobilized in the task of immunizing the country's boys and girls," PAHO pointed out.

On Monday, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) praised the work that Venezuela is doing to increase immunization coverage against measles, rubella, and polio through a national vaccination campaign.

"The campaign seeks to preserve the achievements made against polio in 1989 and against rubella in 2007, as well as to reverify the elimination of measles," the PAHO said, adding that these actions allow "to continue protecting all boys and girls in Venezuela."

Venezuela began this multipurpose campaign in June with the technical support from PAHO, which donated 38 million syringes, 4.4 million polio vaccines, and 3.8 million meals.

Currently, the Bolivarian health ministry is carrying out the childhood vaccination campaign simultaneously with the COVID-19 vaccination program.

Since 2014, US, EU and other countries have issued 763 sanctions against Venezuela. Another 164 punitive and extortive measures have been imposed. This year there are 12 measures including actions on Monómeros Company and the hijacking EMTRASUR airplane. The blockade is real pic.twitter.com/s1R9XF0BOH — William Castillo Bollé (@planwac) September 12, 2022

Local experts are vaccinating in the 593 Comprehensive Community Health Areas (ASIC), which the administration of President Nicolas Maduro has managed to keep operational despite the U.S. sanctions against Venezuela.

"Thousands of health professionals are mobilized in the task of immunizing the country's boys and girls," PAHO pointed out, explaining that the ongoing campaign will make it possible to reduce the gaps in regular vaccination schedules, which arose as a result of the the COVID-19 pandemic.

The national vaccination campaign will continue its course in the coming months until it reaches coverage above 95 percent. For this purpose, the United Nations agencies will continue collaborating with the Bolivarian health authorities.