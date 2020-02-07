Venezuela: Sergei Lavrov Met National Dialogue Representatives

Opposition politicians participating in the dialogue initiative explained to the Russian Foreign Minister that they do not support requests for armed foreign invasions in Venezuela.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Friday met with the "National Dialogue" representatives in Caracas where he stressed that the U.S. sanctions against Venezuela are unacceptable and illegal.

"Unfortunately, the crisis Venezuela is going through comes from a campaign led by the United States to overthrow the legitimate government chaired by President Nicolas Maduro," Lavrov said.

The Russian diplomat applauded the National Dialogue Round Table and thanked the invitation made by its members so that he could know directly what is going on in this South American country.

"Venezuela's National Dialogue is open to all political parties. It is clear that radical opponents are allergic to these events," Lavrov commented and added that "we are convinced certain politicians' ambitions should not prevail over the people's interests."

In front of the National Dialogue members, Lavrov also reiterated that Russia is willing to accompany Venezuela in this process. "With our efforts, we will continue. I wish you success."

"The Vice President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez held a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to strengthen trade, political, and diplomatic relations between both nations."

Opposition leader Henry Falcon welcomed the presence of the Russian minister as an observer in the negotiation process between political forces in conflict in Venezuela.

The Progressive Advance Party president said that his organization does not agree with the Bolivarian government but it does not mean he supports political change by using military force​.

"We cannot support requests for armed foreign invasions in our country due to our sovereignty and dignity," Falcon stressed.​​​​​​​