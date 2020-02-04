Venezuela Commemorates 28th Anniversary of National Dignity Day

The Bolivarian Republic President led the civic-military activities on the occasion of the commemoration of National Dignity Day.

Venezuelan President, Nicolás Maduro, told a large crowd Tuesday that on February 4, 1992, "the original dignity of the liberators broke into history, the original project of the Liberator Simón Bolívar and the giants of this country broke."

Maduro led the event at the Cuartel de la Montaña in honor of the civic-military rebellion of February 4, 1992, led by Commander Hugo Chávez, and in celebration of National Dignity Day.

In his speech, President Maduro said that a group of mercenaries financed and trained by the government of the President of Colombia, Iván Duque, had been sent to the nation to carry out attacks against military units and ships.

"I ask everyone to put ourselves in the task of making Venezuela a beautiful country, healing the wounds of economic warfare. Let's surprise the world."

In this regard, the Head of State also revealed that recently a United States warship tried to enter the Venezuelan waters, but was deterred by the Bolivarian Republic's military.

Given these interference efforts against Venezuela, the President called the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) to the highest conscience and to the maximum fulfillment of the patriotic duty in defense of national sovereignty.

In advance, the President indicated through his Twitter account that February 4 is "the essence and the moral key to continue the defense of our right to have a free homeland," Maduro said before starting a military march, accompanied by the country's high political and military command.

On Tuesday, Venezuela planned a series of activities in commemoration of the National Dignity Day, including the military march through Caracas. ​​​​​​​

In the early hours of the morning, a military civic walk was carried out to the Mountain Barracks, where the remains of the leader of the Bolivarian Revolution, commander Hugo Chávez, were laid to rest.

This Tuesday marks the 28th anniversary of the rebellion of February 4, 1992 , a civic-military uprising led by Commander Hugo Chavez that stopped the neoliberal package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) during the period of the Fourth Republic that kept the Venezuelan people in a deep social, political and economic crisis.

The events that occurred on February 4, 1992, led to the fall of the Fourth Republic and led to the rise of the Bolivarian Revolution in the government.​​​​​​​