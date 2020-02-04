Russian FM to Visit Venezuela to Help Counteract Sanctions

Venezuela has been under an inhuman economic blockade that has been imposed by the United States and its western allies.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will make a state visit to Venezuela on Friday to boost relations between the two countries while they continue to face economic blockades from the United States and their allies.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Lavrov will travel first to Cuba, who is also under an inhuman economic blockade, before making his way to Caracas for an official visit.

The Russian Foreign Minister will meet with his Venezuelan counterpart, Jorge Arreaza, along with Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez and President Nicolas Maduro.

“The agenda includes a discussion of steps ... to counteract illegal unilateral sanctions that worsen the socioeconomic situation in Venezuela,” ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Lavrov's visit to Venezuela and Cuba comes a week after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo traveled to Jamaica for a Caribbean region meeting. Four Caribbean nations refused to send delegates to the meeting after they accused the U.S. of trying to split up the region.

Russia has been a key ally to Venezuela and one of the Bolivarian Republic's biggest supporters in their resistance to the ongoing U.S. blockade.

The United States has attempted to isolate Venezuela and Cuba by imposing harsh sanctions against country that works with their governments, despite the fact they are internationally recognized.