Venezuela Salutes Ecuadorean People For 883 Revocation

An official statement released by the Bolivarian Chancellery that acknowledged the role of Ecuadorian indigenous nationalities to repeal the infamous measure as well as their bases and organizations deserve special recognition for their courage shown in the streets, together with the social and labor movements, the text said.

The Government of Venezuela joined Ecuadorean people for achieving the revocation of decree 883, which stipulated the elimination of the fuel subsidy among other measures for the working class of the South American nation.

An official statement released after the news expressed that the Bolivarian nation “joins the jubilation of the brave people of Ecuador, who after 12 days of admirable struggle and resistance, has succeeded in having the Government of that country repeal the infamous Decree 883, which sought to put into practice the failed and inhuman recipes of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).”

The document acknowledged the role of Ecuadorean indigenous nationalities, their bases and organizations deserve special recognition for their courage shown in the streets, together with the social and labor movements that jointly manifested themselves relentlessly despite police repression, the pain before the deaths and the wounded, and the criminalization of the protests.

#COMUNICADO | Venezuela se une al júbilo del digno y valiente pueblo de Ecuador, heredero de causas justas, al lograr una memorable victoria popular sobre el FMI, con la derogación del infame Decreto 883 que pretendía imponer anacrónicas, fracasadas e inhumanas recetas económicas pic.twitter.com/GCYYDF4Gtw — Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) October 14, 2019

#COMUNICADO | Venezuela joins the jubilation of the worthy and brave people of Ecuador, heir of just causes, to achieve a memorable popular victory over the IMF, with the repeal of the infamous Decree 883 that sought to impose anachronistic, failed and inhuman economic recipes.

Meanwhile, President Nicolás Maduro also welcomed the victory for Ecuadoreans, after resisting for 12 days of against the economic measures imposed by Lenín Moreno.

"I congratulate the Ecuadorean people because they have achieved a historic victory against the IMF, by achieving the repeal of Decree 883," the president posted on Twitter.

Felicito al pueblo ecuatoriano porque han logrado una histórica victoria contra el FMI, al conseguir la derogación del Decreto 883. Es una muestra de que los movimientos sociales, obreros e indigenistas unidos, siempre defenderán sus más sagradas conquistas. ¡Viva el Ecuador! pic.twitter.com/IvMKHa9Mua — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) October 14, 2019

I congratulate the Ecuadorian people because they have achieved a historic victory against the IMF, by achieving the repeal of Decree 883. It is a sign that the united social, labor and indigenous movements will always defend their most sacred conquests. Long live Ecuador!

Ecuador had 12 days of mobilizations in the main provinces of the country after their rejection of the economic measures announced by President Lenin Moreno, on October 2.

In the face of popular pressure from Ecuadorian citizens, the head of state met with social and indigenous organizations and announced the repeal of the decree on the night of Sunday, October 13.