Neoliberalism’s Sweeping Wave Razes Ecuador, Latin America: Chomsky

The professors argue that any "option" against it fails either by mistakes from within but "mostly due to criminal economic blockades coming from the world's superpower."

For renowned academic and political thinkers from the United States, Spain, Uruguay, Noam Chomsky, Manuel Castells, Jorge Majfud, and Emilio Cafassi the current situation in Ecuador and across Latin American is the result of a failed neoliberal thinking that continues to push a narrative of the "one percent" in detriment of a "progressive, non-consumerist, solidary democracy that emphasizes on human life.”

The letter signed by the four intellectuals was published Sunday by Argentinian news outlet Pagina 12. In it, they mention that although “attention is mostly focused on the shameful state of siege in Ecuador...a large majority of countries live in a state of permanent threat and uncertainty as investors press, threaten and increase their profits.”

The professors argue that the sweeping wave of neoliberalism razes the region as any "option" against it fails either by mistakes from within but "mostly due to criminal economic blockades coming from the world's superpower."

As "success" is still only considered when it is "economic success," colonized nations are the "proof of its failure."

"As we write these lines Ecuador government's response has taken lives, injured and detained people...but protests that resist this humanitarian crisis extend in all the region," the statement reads, referring to Colombia's government scrapping of the peace agreement with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), the political crisis in Peru, the exponential increase in poverty in Argentina or the deepening of inequality in Chile and Brazil.

According to the academic thinkers, this is just a result in which the "one percent" collects the "fruits of all the society with the necessary support of a dominant national elite and even those that don't belong to the one percent."

It is for this very reason they conclude hoping that someday “a society will be capable of building a world for all and not only for a minority chosen by a god who never chose them.”