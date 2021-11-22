Venezuela: CNE Gives Updated Results for 21N Mega-Elections

With 99.20 percent of the votes counted, citizen participation in the elections increased to 42.26 percent.

The president of the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela, Pedro Calzadilla, presented this Monday the second official bulletin on the regional and municipal elections held on November 21.

In a statement to the press, the principal rector of the entity specified that, with the transmission of 99.20 percent of the ballots, the participation of 42.26 percent of the citizens eligible to vote was registered.

In addition, he detailed that out of the 23 Governorships in dispute, 21 positions are irreversibly awarded and are distributed as follows: 18 for the Gran Polo Patriótico (GPP) alliance, two for the Mesa de la Unidad Democrática (MUD) and one for another party.

According to the new balance, Calzadilla detailed that the Governorships won by the candidates of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), which is part of the GPP, correspond to the states of: Anzoátegui (46.15 percent), Aragua (51.62 percent), Bolívar (42.07 percent), Carabobo (54.85 percent) and Falcón (43.24 percent).

They are joined by the states Guárico (47.15 percent), Lara (46.18 percent), Mérida (40.64 percent), Miranda (48.28 percent), Monagas (46.04 percent), Portuguesa (45.70 percent), Sucre (47. 06 percent), Táchira (41.11 percent), Trujillo (41.59 percent), Yaracuy (46.48 percent), Amazonas (40.23 percent), Delta Amacuro (60.55 percent) and La Guaira (50.16 percent).

#Ahora Pdte. Calzadilla anuncia que la alianza del Gran Polo Patriótico (GPP) obtiene 18 cargos a gobernadores y gobernadoras, mientras que la Mesa de la Unidad Democrática (MUD) obtiene 2 cargos y otros partidos políticos obtienen 1 cargo. #EleccionesRegionalesyMunicipales2021 — cneesvenezuela (@cneesvzla) November 22, 2021

"#Now Pdte. Calzadilla announces that the Gran Polo Patriótico (GPP) alliance obtains 18 spots for governor. In contrast, while the Mesa de la Unidad Democrática (MUD) obtains two and other political parties obtain one position. #RegionalandMunicipal2021 Elections

On the other hand, MUD candidates won in the states of Cojedes (48.28 percent) and Zulia (56.13 percent), while another political party won in the state of Nueva Esparta (42.48 percent).

Regarding the 335 Mayorships in dispute, the chief rector of the CNE informed that 322 could be called, of which 205 correspond to the GPP, 59 to the MUD and 37 to the so-called Alianza Democrática and 21 to other political groupings.

A total of 21,159,846 Venezuelans were summoned to vote in the regional and municipal elections to elect representatives to 3,082 public offices.

In these elections, 23 governors, 335 mayors, 253 legislators and more than 2,471 councilmembers were in dispute.