Latin American Leaders Salute Victory Of Chavismo In Venezuela

On Monday, Latin American political leaders applauded the victory won by the Great Patriotic Pole GPP) in the Venezuelan subnational elections.

According to official data from the National Electoral Council (CNE), the coalition of left-wing organizations supporting President Nicolas Maduro won the mayoralty of Caracas and 20 out of 23 governorates.

"I congratulate the brave Venezuelan people and the GPP, led by brother President Nicolas Maduro, for the resounding victory in the subnational elections," Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel said

"I congratulate the Venezuelan people and government... for the results obtained in the subnational elections, which have meant an unequivocal victory for the Bolivarian and Chavista revolution," the Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez tweeted.

The tweet reads, "Caracas! Could it be more sensual, more rebellious, and more indomitable?"

Chile’s Socialist Allendist Movement leader Esteban Silva also congratulated the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) “for the overwhelming and majority democratic victories obtained in the governorships. Venezuela advances in the democratic defense of its sovereignty. "

From Argentina, the Peronist political leader Jose Cruz Campagnoli confirmed that the Venezuelan elections took place in “peace and freedom and with broad participation by opposition organizations. Chavismo prevailed widely… Despite the blockade and the aggressions, the Venezuelan people gave another great democratic lesson."

On Sunday, Venezuelans elected 23 governors, 335 mayors, 253 legislators, and 2,471 councilors. For the first time since 2007, the opposition participated in the democratic process and called on the population to go to the polling stations.