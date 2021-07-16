New Zealand Farmers Hold Protests Against Heavier Farming Cost

The "Howl of a Protest" event witnessed thousands of farm vehicles including trucks, tractors, utes, and even dogs, rumbling through cities.

Tractors and farmers descended on the streets of Auckland city center as they took part in a protest throughout the country on Friday.

The Howl of a Protest event witnessed thousands of farm vehicles including trucks, tractors, utes, and even dogs, rumbling through cities in the protest against what farmers said is increasing interference from the government, unworkable regulations and unjustified costs.

In May, the New Zealand government announced its new rebate scheme, which will make lower-carbon-emitting cars more affordable for Kiwis and will see a fee placed on higher-emission vehicles, including utes, a very commonly used vehicle for farmers working and living in rural area of New Zealand.

The other new regulations concerning farmers are freshwater regulations, winter grazing rules and indigenous biodiversity regulations.

Although these new rules are believed to have come up with good intention for environmental sustainability as well as lower carbon emission, farmers believe they are too far from pragmatic to be implemented, but simply adding extra economic burdens to the primary industry.

The primary sector is crucial to the Zealand economy. In the past year, the primary industry led by dairy and red meat was still soaring despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the protests, farmers were seen holding banners saying No farmers No food to New Zealanders. A decade record inflation of 3.3-percent increase in the second quarter of the year was issued by the government on the same day. The protests reportedly took place in 55 cities and towns of New Zealand on the day.