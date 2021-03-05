Chile Issued Tsunami Alert After Earthquake in New Zealand

The tsunami that impacted Chile on Thursday had from 30 centimeters to one meter in height.

Chile's coastal residents on Thursday had to be evacuated from beaches due to a tsunami threat generated after an 8.1-magnitude earthquake struck New Zealand on March 4.

Authorities decided on the evacuation after the Naval Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service (SHOA) declared a "state of precaution" for the coastline.

The Interior Ministry explained given that the earthquake occurred far from the country, the tsunami was "minor" and had from 30 centimeters to one meter in height.

On Friday, the wave was perceptible on Easter Island as of 1h00 local time and on the mainland as of 4h00.

The earthquake occurred at 16h28 and its epicenter was registered 1,169 kilometers northeast of Auckland, New Zealand. No damage or deaths were reported.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center informed the phenomenon could cause dangerous waves within 300 kilometers of the earthquake's epicenter.

The institution added that Peru, El Salvador, and Guatemala were affected. It also issued tsunami warnings for the U.S. Pacific islands of Guam, the Cook Islands, and Hawaii.