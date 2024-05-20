Venezuela Rejects Taiwanese Leader's Secessionist Attitude

On Monday, Venezuela rejected the secessionist position adopted by Lai Ching-te during his inauguration speech as leader of the Taiwan region.

"The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, honoring the All-Proof and All-Time Strategic Partnership between China and Venezuela, under the guidance of the Joint Declaration issued by Presidents Nicolas Maduro Moros and Xi Jinping in September 2023, reaffirms its unrestricted attachment to the principle of 'One China', which recognizes the Government of the People's Republic of China as the true and only legitimate representative of the Chinese people, and that the island of Taiwan is an inalienable part of its historical territory," the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said.

"For this reason, Venezuela rejects the secessionist position of the leader of the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), Lai Ching-te, issued in his speech on May 20, 2024, when assuming the role of new leader of the Taiwan region, being contrary to the peaceful reunification of the Strait, regional peace and stability," it added

"Exalting its principle of Peace Diplomacy, the Bolivarian government condemns any threat from hegemonic imperialism and categorically rejects any intervention under any pretext, which could undermine regional peace and stability," the Venezuelan diplomacy stressed.

About Lai Ching-Te (William Lai)’s speech upon assuming the role of Taiwan region's new leader on May 20, Chen Binhua, spokesperson of China’s State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, remarked as follows:



“The current complex and grave situation across the Taiwan Strait is rooted in… pic.twitter.com/4inN33CTUh — Chinese Embassy in Latvia (@CNinLatvia) May 20, 2024

"Venezuela reiterates its eternal friendship with the sister People's Republic of China, with the faithful commitment to continue deepening the bilateral political ties and solidarity that contribute to the consolidation of the community with a shared future for humanity," it added.

On Monday, Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, urged the U.S. to stop sending wrong signals to separatist forces seeking "Taiwan independence."

He made the remarks in response to a media query about the U.S. move of sending people to attend the ceremony for Lai Ching-te to take office as Taiwan's new leader.

"We firmly oppose any form of official exchanges between China's Taiwan region and the United States and other countries that have diplomatic relations with China. We strongly condemn any interference in Taiwan affairs under any pretext or by any means," Chen said.

The Democratic Progressive Party authorities' attempt to seek foreign support for independence and the interference of external forces will not stop the irreversible trend of China's reunification, Chen said.

