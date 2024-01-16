China Rejects US Bill Supporting Taiwan as an IMF Member

Issues regarding the Taiwan's participation in international organizations must be handled in accordance with the one-China principle, Mao said.

On Tuesday, Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China firmly opposes the United States passing the 2023 Taiwan Non-Discrimination Act.

Through the approval of this act, the U.S. House of Representatives required the Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen to use her influence in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to support Taiwan's membership in this organization.

In response to a related query, Mao said that the U.S. passed the act to grossly interfere in China's internal affairs and attempt to manipulate the Taiwan question for political purposes to create "two Chinas" and "one China, one Taiwan."

"Taiwan does not have any ground, reason, or right to join the United Nations, or any other international organization whose membership is confined to sovereign states," she stressed.

China announced sanctions on January 7 against five defense industry companies in the US for being involved in weapons sales to Taiwan, as it urged Washington to stop arming the island.

On Oct. 25, 1971, the United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 2758, which resolved, politically, legally and procedurally, the issue of the representation of China.

"It also made it clear that there can only be one seat representing China at the United Nations, and that is the People's Republic of China," Mao said, adding that Resolution 2758 has been observed by the IMF and other international and regional organizations.

The Chinese diplomate pointed out that any issues regarding the Taiwan's participation in international organizations must be handled in accordance with the one-China principle.

Mao reminded the U.S. that it must stop interfering in her country's internal affairs, sending wrong signals to pro-independence forces, and undermining stability in the Taiwan Strait.