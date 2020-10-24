Venezuela: Leopoldo Lopez Leaves Spanish Embassy in Caracas

The right-wing's representative could not apply for political asylum status from Venezuela before, since that request must be made only within Spanish territory.

Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez Saturday left the Spanish Embassy in Caracas were he remained as a guest since April 30th last year.

Since the Venezuelan opponent could not apply for asylum, he was in the condition of a guest, a figure that does not exist in international law and has no legal backing.

Spain was one of the European Union states to recognize the self-proclaimed Venezuelan President Juan Guaido, whose political mentor is Lopez, and to support the U.S. economic and financial sanctions against Venezuela.

Venezuela's President @NicolasMaduro speaks out as evidence mounts in corruption scandal involving opposition leaders including Juan Guaido and Leopoldo Lopez. pic.twitter.com/5I8EPX5Pql — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) June 18, 2019

Lopez planned the "Gedeon Operation" the failed attempt to land armed groups in Venezuela, on May 3, which planned to overthrow Venezuela's government.

Over the last years, the Venezuelan opposition has sought to control the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB), although the military corps has reaffirmed its loyalty to the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

Lopez, one of the most radical opposition leaders against Commander Hugo Chavez first, and President Maduro later, was arrested in 2014 and sentenced in 2015 to nearly 14 years for encouraging violence in the 2014 street protests.

In July 2017, he was transferred from the Ramo Verde military prison to continue his sentence under house arrest. In April 2019, he was released.

