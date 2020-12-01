Venezuela Submits Report to Meet the Hague Court's Requests

Venezuela's Public Ministry delivered Monday a report to respond to the requests issued by the Prosecutor Office of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in October this year.
Attorney General Tarek William Saab noted that the "extensive report" was submitted "in time and form" in order to meet the call voiced by the Office of the Prosecutor (OTP) chairwoman Fatou Bensouda.
He also reiterated his government's invitation to Bensouda and her legal team in order to continue official talks.
In early November, Saab and Bensouda held a meeting to discuss the findings of preliminary investigations started by the ICC in 2018, when the governments of Colombia, Chile, Peru, Argentina, Paraguay, and Canada filed a complaint against Venezuela for alleged crimes against humanity.
The International Court is also analyzing the complaint filed by President Nicolas Maduro's administration against the U.S. government for the sanctions imposed on the country and its impacts on Venezuelan people's human rights.
Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza personally delivered the complaint which accused U.S. authorities of crimes against humanity by preventing Venezuela from acquiring food and medicines in international markets.
"We have the right, obligation, and responsibility to protect our people, in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Charter," Arreza stressed.