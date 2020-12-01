Venezuela Submits Report to Meet the Hague Court's Requests

Attorney General Saab reiterated the invitation to International Court's officials to visit Venezuela in order to hold official meetings.

Venezuela's Public Ministry delivered Monday a report to respond to the requests issued by the Prosecutor Office of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in October this year.

Attorney General Tarek William Saab noted that the "extensive report" was submitted "in time and form" in order to meet the call voiced by the Office of the Prosecutor (OTP) chairwoman Fatou Bensouda.

He also reiterated his government's invitation to Bensouda and her legal team in order to continue official talks.

In early November, Saab and Bensouda held a meeting to discuss the findings of preliminary investigations started by the ICC in 2018, when the governments of Colombia, Chile, Peru, Argentina, Paraguay, and Canada filed a complaint against Venezuela for alleged crimes against humanity.

The architecture of sanctions.

Since Dec. 2014, the US has issued two laws, seven Executive Orders against Venezuela and maintains 27 licenses in force. This sanctioning structure is built by 300 measures of "punishment" to the economy, the population and the country. pic.twitter.com/I35oqoYSqX — AntibloqueoVenezuela (@AntibloqueoVen) December 1, 2020

The International Court is also analyzing the complaint filed by President Nicolas Maduro's administration against the U.S. government for the sanctions imposed on the country and its impacts on Venezuelan people's human rights.



Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza personally delivered the complaint which accused U.S. authorities of crimes against humanity by preventing Venezuela from acquiring food and medicines in international markets.

"We have the right, obligation, and responsibility to protect our people, in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Charter," Arreza stressed.