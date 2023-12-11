Venezuela Reaffirms Its Position on Essequibo to Media

The Bolivarian nation recognizes only the 1966 Geneva Agreement as the mechanism for the dialogued resolution of the territorial dispute.

On Monday, the Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil and the Communication Minister Alfred Nazareth held a meeting with international journalists to clarify Venezuela's position on the territorial controversy with Guyana over the Guayana Esequiba.

"We go to San Vicente with great optimism. It is a solid first step to establish a path for resolving this dispute through dialogue, as stipulated in the Geneva Agreement," said Gil, referring to the meeting that Presidents Nicolas Maduro (Venezuela) and Irfaan Ali (Guyana) will have in San Vicente and the Grenadines on December 14.

This meeting was convened by the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in an effort to create avenues for a resolution of territorial differences between Venezuela and Guyana.

Regarding this matter, Bolivarian authorities reaffirmed that Venezuela will not acknowledge the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the territorial dispute.

���� Maj Gen Cabello, appointed by Maduro as new head of Guayana Esequiba, began administrative process Sunday in Tumeremo near disputed territory for registration & identification of all “fellow Essequiban citizens” #Guyana #Esequibo #Venezuela https://t.co/dItO0GAX6U — Messy Ed (@messy_ed) December 11, 2023

The Venezuelan nation recognizes only the 1966 Geneva Agreement as the mechanism for the dialogued resolution of the territorial dispute and will not accept the interference of third parties in the process.

"Lastly, the authorities stressed that Venezuela adheres to the Bolivarian doctrine of integration, in contrast to the U.S. Monroe Doctrine," teleSUR correspondent Gladys Quesada reported.

Previously, during a television program broadcast on Sept. 25, Venezuelan President Maduro called on Guyanese President Ali to establish a sincere and free of international interference dialogue to resolve the Essequibo controversy.