It Has Been a Victory of Diplomacy and Peace: President Maduro on Venezuela-Guyana Meeting

Both States will meet again in Brazil, within the next three months.

In the meeting held this Thursday 14 by the Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro, and his Guyanese counterpart Irfaan Ali, both countries agreed that directly or indirectly, will not threaten or use force against one another in any circumstances, including those consequential to any existing controversies between the two States.

Also, the parts agreed that any controversies between the two States will be resolved in accordance with international law, including the Geneva Agreement dated February 17, 1966, and committed to the pursuance of good neighborliness, peaceful coexistence, and the unity of Latin America and the Caribbean.

The meeting final declaration stresses the Guyana’s assertion that it is committed to the process and procedures of the International Court of Justice for the resolution of the border controversy. Noted Venezuela’s assertion of its lack of consent and lack of recognition of the International Court of Justice and its jurisdiction in the border controversy.

Agreed to continue dialogue on any other pending matters of mutual importance to the two countries, and agreed that both States will refrain, whether by words or deeds, from escalating any conflict or disagreement arising from any controversy between them as well.

The two States will cooperate to avoid incidents on the ground conducive to tension between them. In the event of such an incident the two States will immediately communicate with one another, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the Community of Latin America and the Caribbean (CELAC), and the President of Brazil to contain, reverse and prevent its recurrence.

As part of the meeting results Venezuela and Guyana will establish immediately a joint commission of the Foreign Ministers and technical persons from the two States to address matters as mutually agreed. An update from this joint commission will be submitted to the Presidents of Guyana and Venezuela within three months.

In the meeting, facilitated by the Saint Vincent and the Granadines prime minister Ralph E. Gonsalves, both States agreed a next meet in Brazil, within the next three months, or at another agreed time, to consider any matter with implications for the territory in dispute, including the above-mentioned update of the joint commission as well.