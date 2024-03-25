Nicolás Maduro Registers Candidacy for Presidential Elections

"I did not only come to the CNE to present my name, but a project that invites to dream the future. It is not about a man or a name: on July 28 the future of the homeland will be chosen," said Nicolás Maduro.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, accompanied by thousands of Venezuelans, went to the National Electoral Council (CNE) on Monday and registered his candidacy for the presidential elections of July 28.

The Venezuelan president was joyfully and massively supported by members of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), which elected him as candidate during its recent congress. Thousands of young people, workers and militants of the parties that are part of the Great Patriotic Pole also arrived in Caracas from all corners of the country.

Prior to his arrival at the CNE, caravans of supporters advanced for several kilometers from different points of Caracas to give the head of state a massive welcome at the headquarters of the Electoral Power. The people united will never be defeated, they chanted.

#Venezuela | President Nicolas Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) went this Monday to the National Electoral Council to register his presidential candidacy, accompanied by a crowd of people who walked the streets of #Caracas city pic.twitter.com/w9J0u1N3AY — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) March 25, 2024

Elvis Amoroso, President of the CNE welcomed the President and reminded that the entity, based on the Constitution and the laws in force, will examine if each candidate complies with the requirements to make their candidacies firm.

The first vice-president of the PSUV, Diosdado Cabello, was in charge of delivering the candidate's documentation. Including the PSUV, there are 13 member organizations of the Great Patriotic Pole that have nominated Maduro Moros for reelection.

He recalled that in more than 317,000 assemblies, throughout the country, the people presented the reasons to nominate him and this Monday accompanied him to the CNE with joy and enthusiasm, in a scenario of consolidated peace. He said that despite all the attacks, "here goes Venezuela and now we are going to the integral economic recovery, that reaches all Venezuelan men and women," he highlighted.

#Venezuela | President Nicolas Maduro to register his candidacy for the July 28 elections. pic.twitter.com/EsSjku5Dub — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) March 25, 2024

Maduro pointed out that almost five million Venezuelans put their trust in him. This is a reward I never expected, but it fills me with energy to continue working for the people, who have been his intellectual master, his spiritual guide and the only reason for his revolutionary militancy, he said.

"I infinitely love this homeland and I learned as a child to cultivate loyalty to the loved one, and to protect, defend and love him above my own life if necessary. There is only room in my heart for one feeling, absolute loyalty to the people and to Chávez," he said.

I did not only come to the CNE to present my name, but a project that invites to dream the future. It is not about a man or a name: on July 28, the future of the homeland will be chosen, he expressed highlighting that "we do have a project for the country, if we have a plan resulting from years of experience, from the most difficult years and from a wide and transparent consultation and debate with our people."

"Unity, struggle, battle and victory", he stated when referring to the lessons left by Commander Hugo Chávez. He acknowledged the contribution of the diverse generations that lead the revolutionary changes in Venezuela, united in Bolivar's emancipating dream.

#Venezuela | This Monday, the Venezuelan people accompany President Nicolas Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) to register as a presidential candidate for the July 28 elections. pic.twitter.com/u9zehagaRS — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) March 25, 2024

He ratified that the extreme right wing does not have a plan for the nation, but personal interests and economic ambitions to deliver the homeland and its resources to the North American empire.

He recalled that in 2015 the right wing of the surnames deceived a part of the people and then defrauded them, and swindled those who voted for them. For five years they sought violence, civil war, guarimba, to asking for the blockade and invasion of their own country. It is forbidden to forget. They were five years of destruction against sovereignty, he affirmed.

He specified that there are already ten candidates registered for the Presidency and assured that on July 28 there will be elections with or without the right of the surnames. He also questioned the hegemonic press that has not informed about any of the nominations and wants to impose on Venezuela a scenario that does not correspond to the reality of its participative democracy.

Maduro added that on this day a historic project was registered and valued that the tactical goals and strategic objectives of the Bolivarian Revolution during the period 2025-2030 were born from the popular debates of the seven transformations (7T), in order to build a prosperous homeland of equality and wellbeing.