Venezuela Registers a Single New Case for COVID-19 in 24 Hours

In Venezuela, only a single positive case of COVID-19 was registered in the last 24 hours to increase the number of infections to 166.

The announcement was made by the Executive Vice President of the Republic, Delcy Rodríguez, during an expanded meeting of the Presidential Commission for the Control and Prevention of the coronavirus, where she met with the President Nicolás Maduro.

Rodríguez explained that the case detected in the last 24 hours through an extended and personalized investigation allowed finding a 32-year-old lady, residing in the Baruta municipality, department Miranda, who was infected by her brother who was in home isolation.

She further specified that of the 166 positive cases to date, a total of 65 of them had recovered satisfactorily. Of the positive cases, 40 patients are in home isolation, 24 are confined in Comprehensive Diagnostic Centers (CDI) in Barrio Adentro, another 15 in Hospitals, 13 in private clinics, 2 in hotels, 6 cases are in intensive care and the number of deceased remains at 7.

President Maduro, following this information, instructed the hospitalization of all the confirmed cases of COVID-19 that are in home isolation to reduce the risk of contagion and contain the spread of community cases in the country."

"It is an order that I give; we have to advance to the hospitalization of 100% of the cases,"

"We have managed to contain the pandemic. In the situation we are in, we can hospitalize all cases and isolate them in hospitalization. It is not the same to be at home with the possibility of infecting the husband, wife, brother, sister with a child than to be in a hospital or a clinic isolated and with 24-hour medical attention." he said.

He recalled that Venezuela has 23,500 beds, and only 166 cases have been found in the country, of which 65 of them have recovered.