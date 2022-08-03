Venezuela Reaffirms Pledge of Cooperation With OPEC+

Venezuela reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the cooperation mechanisms of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+), Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami said Wednesday.

"We want to reaffirm Venezuela's firm will to continue to consolidate the OPEC+ cooperation mechanism," El Aissami said via videoconference during the 31st OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting.

In a press release, the Ministry of People's Power for Petroleum said El Aissami also praised OPEC+ efforts to maintain stability in the oil market.



The Venezuelan official said the alliance provides "opportunities for energy dialogue," which is "fundamental" to the future of humanity.



At the meeting, OPEC+ decided on a slight increase of 100,000 barrels per day in crude oil production for September.



El Aissami welcomed the decisions made by new OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al-Ghais at his first meeting as the head of the multilateral organization.