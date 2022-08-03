Venezuela Reaffirms Pledge of Cooperation With OPEC+

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
Venezuela reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the cooperation mechanisms of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+), Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami said Wednesday.
"We want to reaffirm Venezuela's firm will to continue to consolidate the OPEC+ cooperation mechanism," El Aissami said via videoconference during the 31st OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting.