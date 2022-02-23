Venezuela Ratifies Its Support To Russia In Defense Of Peace

“We are not seduced by lies repeated a thousand times. We know that Putin is defending the Russian people's right to peace and dignity,” President Nicolas Maduro said.

On Tuesday, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro ratified the Bolivarian nation's support for the Russian people in the face of aggressive stances taken by the United States, the European Union (EU), and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

"Venezuela announces all its support for President Vladimir Putin in his defense of peace in Russia, his people, and his homeland. All our support for President Putin!", he said and rejected the U.S. plans to fence politically, economically and militarily to Russia.

"The peace of Russia is the peace of the world and we are going to defend it... Russia and all the peoples of the world must be respected."

Maduro also pointed out that the actions taken against Russia show that the United States and its European allies continue to think of the world from the logic that empires have towards their colonies.

Andy Vermaut shares: US, NATO must respond on Russia’s security guarantees demands substantively - Putin: Russia referred its proposals on security guarantees to the United States and NATO in December 2021 https://t.co/z3AGcqsxDX Thank you. pic.twitter.com/QCrVbrC0vk — Andy Vermaut (@AndyVermaut) February 20, 2022

"We have been attentive to the events in Russia and Ukraine. We observe how NATO intends to end Russia and a multipolar world, which is already a reality," he said and urged defeating the global manipulation campaigns coming from the transnational mainstream media.

“We are not seduced by lies repeated a thousand times. We know that Putin is defending the Russian people's right to peace and dignity.”

Finally, Maduro highlighted the authenticity of Putin's leadership and recalled that his administration has revitalized Russia as an economic and political power on the world stage.