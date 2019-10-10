Venezuela: PDVSA Rejects Accusations of Oil Spill in Brazil

The state-owned company stressed that no oil spills have been reported in its facilities, which are about 6,650 km away from the Brazilian coasts.

The state-owned company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) rejected on Thursday the accusations that Brazil’s Environmental Minister Ricardo Salles, who said that the oil stains on Brazilian beaches come from a foreign ship loaded “most likely” with Venezuelan oil.

"We categorically reject the unfounded accusations of Brazilian government officials who intend to endorse the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the PDVSA company an oil spill which impacts the coasts of that country," the PDVSA president Manuel Quevedo tweeted.

He also explained that such accusations seek to "deepen coercive unilateral aggression against the Venezuelan people".

The state-owned company stressed that no breakdowns or oil spills have been reported in its facilities, which are located about 6,650 km away from the Brazilian coasts.

La ecuación es: Brasil sufre un derrame de petróleo sobre las playas más paradisiacas del país en el momento en que quiere subastar campos petroleros en el Parque Nacional Abrolhos. Aún no hay pruebas del origen del petróleo.



Solución: “Venezuela”. pic.twitter.com/SmgXOVr9Al — Nacho Lemus (@LemusteleSUR) October 10, 2019

"Although the source of the crude spilled on the Brazilian coast has not yet been proven, Bolsonaro hastened and​​​​​, just in case, shouted 'Venezuela.' The spill fell like stone: it coincides with the auction of PreSal fields, which are located at environmental protection regions.

The equation is like this: Brazil suffers an oil spill on the country's most paradisiacal beaches, precisely when [the Brazilian government] wants to auction oil fields in the Abrolhos National Park. There is still no evidence of the origin of oil. Solution: Venezuela."

"There is no evidence of oil spills in the fields... which could have caused damage to the neighboring country's marine ecosystems," PDVSA said.

Neither are reports of customers or subsidiaries "about a possible breakdown or spill in the vicinity of the Brazilian coasts."

Since early September, tons of oil remains have reached the Brazilian beaches. The origin of this contamination, however, has not been officially determined.

So far, Brazilian authorities have collected about 130 tons of crude oil, which are equivalent to 500 barrels of oil, on the Northeast coast.

On Wednesday, Minister Salles said that such contamination was "most likely" caused by Venezuelan crude. No proof was presented.

