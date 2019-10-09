Venezuela Denounces Airspace Violation by US

The Minister of Defense, Vladimir Padrino Lopez, declared a new violation of the airspace of that Bolivarian nation by an intelligence aircraft belonging to the United States.

Venezuelan Minister of Defense, Vladimir Padrino Lopez, expressed through his official Twitter account a new violation of the airspace of that Bolivarian nation by an intelligence aircraft belonging to the United States.

The publication explained that this irruption in the sovereignty of the South American country was captured and recorded by the sensors of the Integral Aerospace Defense Command (Codai), this Wednesday, October 9th.

"Once again the sensors of the Comprehensive Aerospace Defense Command detected a United States RC-135 strategic intelligence aircraft," Padrino said.

⚠️#Denuncia #Hoy Nuevamente fue detectada por los sensores del @CODAI_FANB una aeronave de #EEUU tipo RC135 de inteligencia estratégica, la cual puso en riesgo la seguridad de las operaciones aéreas al norte de Venezuela al ingresar al #FIR sin cumplir protocolos internacionales pic.twitter.com/TXO4k1fnM8 — Cmdte Codai (@cmdtecodai) 9 de octubre de 2019

#Complaint #Today A new US # RC135 type strategic intelligence aircraft was detected by the @CODAI_FANB sensors, which jeopardized the safety of air operations in northern Venezuela upon entering the #FIR without complying with international protocols

"Imperial arrogance, in its siege strategy, does not cease its eagerness to know all commercial activity, air and sea movement in our area of ​​influence, once again putting air operations at risk in the Flight Information Region (FIR Maiquetía) ", clarified the minister.

Padrino López has repeatedly denounced the flagrant invasion of the air and maritime space of Venezuela, by ships and artifacts directed by U.S. Government forces.