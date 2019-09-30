Venezuela Denounces Airspace Incursions by 54 US Spy Planes

The Operational Strategic Commander of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (Ceofanb), Remigio Ceballos revealed the airspace violations through his Twitter account.

The Venezuelan government denounced Sunday discovery of more than 54 spy planes of the United States in the country’s airspace throughout September.

The Operational Strategic Commander of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (Ceofanb), Remigio Ceballos revealed the airspace violations through his Twitter account. "Operation Venezuela Sovereignty and Peace. Commander Ceofanb AJ Remigio Ceballos denounced the detection of more than 54 exploration aircraft from the U.S. during the month of September," said the tweet.

He said the devices were detected "by the radars of the Comprehensive Aerospace Defense Command."

��URGENTE|

Operación #VenezuelaSoberaníaYPaz. Cmdte CEOFANB AJ @CeballosIchaso denunció la detección de más de 54 aeronaves de exploración procedentes de los EEUU durante el mes de septiembre, los cuales fueron captadas por los radares del @CODAI_FANB. #29Sep #FelizDomingo pic.twitter.com/WFOdxRUDHX — CEOFANB (@ceofanb) September 29, 2019

URGENT | Operation #VenezuelaSovereigntyandPeace. Cmdte CEOFANB AJ @CeballosIchaso denounced the detection of more than 54 exploration aircraft from the US during the month of September, which were detected by the radar of the @CODAI_FANB. #29Sep#HappySunday

The state-run Venezuelan News Agency (AVN) reported that this is the fourth time in one year that the government revealed such violations of its airspace by the United States.

On July 22, authorities of the Venezuelan capital Caracas claimed a U.S. spy plane made an incursion into its airspace, while on July 19, a Russian-made Sukoi SU-30 aircraft intercepted and expelled another U.S. aircraft from the Venezuelan airspace.

Also on Aug. 1, the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) detected a U.S. aviation EP3 device.