Venezuela Opens Investigation into Opposition Primaries

This process seeks to contribute "to the stability of the Republic; to the respect of institutions; to the law and democracy," said the Attorney General, Tarek William Saab.

Venezuela's Public Prosecutor's Office opened this Wednesday an investigation against the opposition primary elections, in which several crimes were committed against the democratic system and the constitutional order.

Crimes such as usurpation of electoral functions; of identity; legitimization of capitals and association to commit crimes were prequalified in the file, as reported by the Attorney General, Tarek William Saab.

In a press conference held in Caracas, Saab indicated that the respective prosecutors have already been appointed to carry out this investigation.

The 73rd National Prosecutor against Organized Crime and the 8th National Prosecutor with competence in Crimes Related to the Administrative Service of Identification, Migration and Foreigners (Saime) were appointed.

Tarek William Saab: Lo más grave de todo esto, es que se dejó de lado al Consejo Nacional Electoral; que es el único garante de la Constitucionalidad y ayudar a organizaciones políticos — Ministerio Público venezolano (@MinpublicoVEN) October 25, 2023

The tweet reads, "Tarek William Saab: The most serious aspect of all this is that the National Electoral Council, which is the sole guarantor of constitutionality and assisting political organizations, was left aside."

The Prosecutor informed the press that the Public Prosecutor's Office initiated the investigation in response to a complaint made by opposition leader José Brito, deputy of the National Assembly, who asked to investigate the process.

This process seeks to contribute "to the stability of the Republic; to the respect of the institutions; to the law and democracy," he said and added that in order to provide answers, Jesús María Casal, president of the National Commission of Primaries; and his vice-president, Mildred Camero, will be summoned for investigation.

Saab recalled that the member of the Technical Commission of the Primaries, Nelson Rampersad publicly denounced that the figures offered by the National Commission of Primaries were manipulated and inflated. According to this source, more than 520 thousand people did not vote.

The Venezuelan government has denounced irregularities in last Sunday's opposition primaries, won by the disqualified Maria Machado. The opposition factions called these elections to define a candidacy for the 2024 presidential elections.

The country's authorities have called these elections a "fraud to the Constitution and to the country," as false participation figures have been released, based on data that cannot be audited and results that lack voting security.