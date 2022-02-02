Venezuela Opens 20th National Sports Games

Weightlifters Vallenilla and Mayora, who won silver medals at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, received the games torch and lit the cauldron.

On Monday, about 7,068 Venezuelan athletes attended the 20th National Sports Games inauguration at the Teo Capriles Velodrome in Caracas, where they swore to give their best at the upcoming competitions.

During the event, an artistic gala took place to honor the athletes. Weightlifters Keydomar Vallenilla and Julio Mayora, who won silver medals at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, received the games torch and lit the cauldron with former boxer Francisco Rodriguez, Venezuela's first olympic gold medalist.

"Today, Venezuela lives another day of happiness and joy," Sports Minister Melvin Maldonado stated, recalling that the national games prepare the Bolivarian athletes ahead of the Paris Olympics in 2024.

In these Venezuelan games —which will last until Feb. 12— 1,672 medals will be awarded in 48 disciplines, including athletics, badminton, basketball, handball, boxing, canoeing, cycling, water sports, fencing, football, rhythmic and artistic gymnastics, and judo.

The competitions will take place in 38 sports facilities in Caracas City and the states of Miranda, La Guaira, Aragua, Carabobo, Yaracuy, and Guarico, where 5,400 security and health professionals will ensure compliance with the COVID-19 protocols. Sport development has always been a priority for the Bolivarian government, which has ensured technical, scientific, and economic support for athletes and coaches. In the 2020 Tokyo games, this Latin American country recorded its best olympic performance ever, winning a gold medal and three silver medals. "Access to the sport should be a right of all Venezuelans. To guarantee this, we will continue to recruit and support young citizens who look forward to becoming athletes,” President Nicolas Maduro highlighted.