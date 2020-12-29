Venezuela Frustrates Operation to Boycott New National Assembly

The planned attack by the extreme right was intended to destabilize the South American country socially and politically.

The Venezuelan Minister of the Interior, Carmen Teresa Melendez, announced this Tuesday the dismantling of "Operation Boycott," a plan of the Venezuelan extreme right to avoid the installation of the new National Assembly, (NA), foreseen for January 5, 2021.

In a press conference, the Minister of Interior, Justice and Peace offered details of the frustrated plan that had international and national operators to carry out the plot against the NA, elected last December 6.

Mélendez specified that the attack planned by the extreme right was intended to destabilize the South American country socially and politically.

In his intervention, he indicated that the fugitive from justice Leopoldo López was meeting in Colombia with different actors, among them, activists of the Popular Will party.

"The extreme right led by the fugitive from justice Leopoldo López and financed by Iván Somonovis, with international support, sought to avoid the installation of the recently elected deputies," he commented

He explained that the operation "Boycott the NA" was planned between December 27 and January 5.

He highlighted that the intelligence and counter-intelligence work allowed the arrest of Ronald Enrique Rivero Flores alias "Fido Dido" "el flaco" last December 24th.

NEW: Terror plot sought destabilization in Venezuela with the objective of impeding at all cost the installation of the new National Assembly. Testimony of suspect indicates that Colombian authorities participated in what they called "Operación boicot a la Asamblea Nacional." — Camila (@camilateleSUR) December 29, 2020

Alias "Fido Dido" confessed that he held that meeting in Riohacha (Colombia) on December 21 in which a group of Venezuelans and Colombians participated, he mentioned.

Thanks to the intelligence and counter-intelligence work of the security agencies, Rigoberto Moreno Carmona, formerly a retired official of the Scientific, Criminal and Criminalistic Investigation Corps (CICPC), was captured.

Up to now, several of the operators and financiers of this operation have been detained, which was intended to bring into the country subversive elements trained in Colombia by the states of Zulia, Táchira, Apure and Bolívar.

In his opportunity, the director of the Bolivarian Service of National Intelligence (SEBIN), G.J. Gustavo González López, assured that Operation Black First II: Crushing the Enemy allowed for the generation of harmony between the country's intelligence and counter-intelligence bodies in order to discover and neutralize the structured group of violence that has in Colombia its vector of projection and planning of actions that go against the peace of the nation.

He asserted that the "Operation Boycott of the NA" that was discovered in time, sought first to intimidate the Venezuelan population with kidnappings, selective assassinations, hitmen, sabotage of strategic companies, and actions of a terrorist nature that would allow for the transition to an insurgent phase with operations in the east, center, west and in the border areas of the country.

Secondly, they sought to unduly avoid the installation of the new National Assembly, in spite of the fact that this is an action consecrated in the Bolivarian Constitution, and they also sought to destroy one of the bases of the democratic exercise in the country, the Parliament.