Venezuela's National Constituent Assembly Reports on Its Work

The elected lawmaker from the Great Patriotic Pole (GPP) Diosdado Cabello delivered a report on the work undertaken by the National Constituent Assembly (ANC) to counteract destabilizing actions against the country since 2017.
The report commemorated the 21st anniversary of the Constitution approved under the mandate of late President Hugo Chavez. Cabello, who chaired the ANC since 2018, highlighted that 37 percent of Venezuelans were not entitled to vote in 1998 due to a lack of state's commitment.
He recalled that the ANC was convened to achieve peace and democratic stability in the midst of a violent situation promoted by opposition groups and foreign governments in 2017.
Cabello also pointed out that the 2015 Parliament, which was controlled by right-wing groups, diverted from its legislative exercise to stimulate violence against the country.
The sign reads, "Popular Consultation"
Referring to the Parliamentary elections held on December 6, Cabello stressed that opposition groups obtained less than 10 percent of seats. The lack of popular support for their proposal stance shows that the country needs a real opposition, one which does not depend on the U.S., Colombia, or the European Union (EU).
Since the U.S. Foreign policy towards Venezuela will not change with the upcoming President Joe Biden's administration, the Bolivarian leader pointed out that next year will demand unity among Venezuelans to achieve the recovery of their national economy.
In 2017, the ANC was convened by the initiative of President Nicolas Maduro. As a result of elections held on that year, 545 lawmakers were elected to start their functions at the Parliament's headquarters in Caracas.