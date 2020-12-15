Venezuela's National Constituent Assembly Reports on Its Work

The National Constituent Assembly was convened in 2017 in response to the actions of destabilization and foreign intervention promoted by the Parliament elected in 2015 with an opposition majority.

The elected lawmaker from the Great Patriotic Pole (GPP) Diosdado Cabello delivered a report on the work undertaken by the National Constituent Assembly (ANC) to counteract destabilizing actions against the country since 2017.

The report commemorated the 21st anniversary of the Constitution approved under the mandate of late President Hugo Chavez. Cabello, who chaired the ANC since 2018, highlighted that 37 percent of Venezuelans were not entitled to vote in 1998 due to a lack of state's commitment.

He recalled that the ANC was convened to achieve peace and democratic stability in the midst of a violent situation promoted by opposition groups and foreign governments in 2017.

Cabello also pointed out that the 2015 Parliament, which was controlled by right-wing groups, diverted from its legislative exercise to stimulate violence against the country.

US corporate media mocked Venezuela's gov't for relatively low turnout in legislative elections (32%).



This was one of Guaido's parallel election "consultation" centers today, run by the US-backed opposition that boycotted elections.



Most I met there were activists/politicos. pic.twitter.com/gRRUDM2jwJ — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) December 12, 2020

The sign reads, "Popular Consultation"

Referring to the Parliamentary elections held on December 6, Cabello stressed that opposition groups obtained less than 10 percent of seats. The lack of popular support for their proposal stance shows that the country needs a real opposition, one which does not depend on the U.S., Colombia, or the European Union (EU).

Since the U.S. Foreign policy towards Venezuela will not change with the upcoming President Joe Biden's administration, the Bolivarian leader pointed out that next year will demand unity among Venezuelans to achieve the recovery of their national economy.

In 2017, the ANC was convened by the initiative of President Nicolas Maduro. As a result of elections held on that year, 545 lawmakers were elected to start their functions at the Parliament's headquarters in Caracas.