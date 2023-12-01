Venezuela Agrees on Enabling Procedure for Political Opponents

Those citizens interested in being candidates must present an appeal against their political disqualification to the Supreme Justice Court.

On Thursday, Jorge Rodriguez, the head of the Venezuelan government delegation in the ongoing negotiations with the political opposition, announced that a procedure was agreed to eventually enable the electoral participation of those politicians who have been prevented from holding public office.

The National Assembly president specified that the authorization procedure will allow the registration of some opposition candidates for the 2024 presidential elections.

It also ratifies the agreements signed between the Venezuelan government and the right-wing opposition in Barbados in October.

As agreed by the parties, the politicians interested in becoming empowered will go personally to the Political Administrative Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) to file an appeal against the political disqualification. This request must be accompanied by a precautionary injunction and be filed between December 1 and 15.

Thereafter, the TSJ Chamber shall rule on the admission of the application and the application for amparo "in accordance with the principles of speed, efficiency and effectiveness".

The authorization procedure specifies that the plaintiffs will refrain from incorporating offensive concepts against the institutions of the Venezuelan State in their statements and public comments.

Another point agreed is that each of the applicants for the lifting of the disqualifications commits to respect the Constitution, defend the homeland, abide by the decision of the TSJ on the appeal requested, and reject any form of political violence.