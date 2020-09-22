Venezuela Denounces New Aggressions from the US

Diosdado Cabello asked the entire population to be on permanent alert to neutralize the destabilizing plans.

The Simon Bolivar Great Patriotic Pole (GPPSB) alerted that plans are being made to generate violence in the country, after the visit of the U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, to countries bordering Venezuela.

In a press conference held on Tuesday, the president of the National Constituent Assembly and parliamentary candidate for the GPPSB, Diosdado Cabello, announced that the country's intelligence agencies had detected plans to attack public services.

Among the objectives of the sabotage would be service stations and institutions, Cabello informed from the Teresa Carreño Theater in Caracas.

"The instructions given by Pompeo to the lackeys close to us are to generate violence in our country, to bring to Venezuela the violence of Colombia," he detailed.

He called on organized people's power to be on alert between now and the elections next December. "In these 75 days, we must redouble our efforts in each of our streets and communities, and immediately inform of any foreigner or person with a foreign accent," he urged.

Cabello stressed that this call is not to cause terror but to alert. "We know that when our people are activated, it is with courage, with the dignity that we take care of our homeland. Let us not neglect any detail; let us guarantee the peace of Venezuela between now and 6D", he reiterated.

The leader highlighted that a Special Presidential Command would be installed and attentive around the clock to give an immediate response if necessary.

Later on, Diosdado Cabello, who was accompanied by another parliamentary candidate, Jorge Rodríguez, highlighted the widespread participation that has been guaranteed for the elections to renew the National Assembly.

Cabello said that some 14,400 candidates have registered for the elections, of which only 554 are members of the GPPSB. A total of 107 political organizations are participating in the electoral process.

He emphasized that several political orientations have manifested in the country: the democrats, both left and right, who want to go to elections; the citizens he called "unmotivated," who are not interested in voting; and the sector of the right that attempts to remain on the path of violence.

Regarding the latter, Cabello reasoned that a political force that does not want to go to elections is only because it does not have the votes to do so. In that respect, he assured that they expect those who participate in the process to respect the decisions of the final electoral authority, that is, the National Electoral Council (CNE).

He also insisted on the importance of these elections. "This 6D we are playing for more than a parliamentary election, but rather to change that structure that destroyed the institutionality of the National Assembly, for a new one at the service of the people," he expressed.