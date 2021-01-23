Venezuela Denounces Large-Scale Corruption Scheme Led by Guaido

"The Government of Paraguay owes $360,000,000 to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. The commission that was to be shared between Guaidó and the Paraguayans was $26,000,000 do you know how many vaccines could be bought with that?", Rodríguez denounced.

The President of Venezuela's National Assembly Jorge Rodriguez revealed on Saturday a large-scale corruption scheme led by opposition politician Juan Guaidó in compliance with Paraguayan authorities to steal Venezuela's assets.

@jorgerpsuv en rueda de prensa "Desde el parlamento queremos solicitarle al parlamento de Paraguay que investigue las negociaciones entre los delegados de @jguaido y el gobierno de @MaritoAbdo. También al parlamento argentino porque las negociaciones se dieron en suelo argentino" pic.twitter.com/hApwYOAGQu — Leonel Retamal Muñoz (@LeonelTeleSUR) January 23, 2021

"@jorgerpsuv in press conference "From the parliament we want to ask the parliament of Paraguay to investigate the negotiations between the delegates of @jguaidoand the government of @MaritoAbdo. Also to the Argentine parliament because the negotiations took place on Argentine soil."

On Friday the Paraguayan government assured that Guaidó approved to cancel the Paraguayan debt to the state-owned Venezuelan oil company (PDVSA). During today's press conference, Rodríguez remarked that Guaidó is responsible for the illegal sales between the Paraguayan state-owned Petrobar and PDVSA.

Jorge Rodriguez pointed out the impact of Guaidos's corruption upon the Venezuela economy, as the recent appropriation of PDVSA's U.S. subsidiary, CITGO " is costing the nation more than $14 billion."

The official accused Jorge Rodríguez, accused Juan Guaidó, Julio Borges, Carlos Vecchio, Leopoldo López, and Miguel Pizarro of appropriating the resources of the Venezuelan State and including them in their wealth.

Meanwhile, Guaidó insists on hindering the Venezuelan government from accessing its funds abroad to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. The president of Venezuela's National Assembly explained that the Government requested that the State funds, kept in the Bank of England, be used for the purchase of doses against the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, Guaido through a recognized law firm prevented this action.

"With Venezuela's gold deposited in Great Britain, 100% of the vaccines required by the country could be purchased," Rodriguez said.