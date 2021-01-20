Brazilian People Thank Venezuela for Sending Oxygen to Manaus

The trucks loaded with medical oxygen crossed territories where outgoing U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made threats against Venezuela in 2020.

Brazilian social movements Tuesday thanked Venezuela for sending oxygen shipments to Manaus, an Amazon city severely affected by the second wave of COVID-19 infections.

"Thank you, Venezuela. Your oxygen will save lives in Manaus," reads a sign placed by the Workers' Party (PT) in front of the Venezuelan Embassy in Brasilia.

On Tuesday evening, the first trucks loaded with medical oxygen cylinders crossed the Brazilian border.

"I'm moved. Long live the solidarity between our peoples!" assured Luiz Schwade, the PT representative in Presidente Figueiredo municipality.

"Here #Venezuela's trucks lauded with oxygen pass through the Presidente Figueredo municipality, minutes from reaching #Manaus.



I can't help but be moved.



Long live solidarity between our peoples!" https://t.co/dC1zEDCAZO — Steve Lalla (@steve_lalla) January 20, 2021

Last week, Manaus' hospitals collapsed due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. The city registered a record in oxygen demand for patients with respiratory deficiencies.

"We were going through a difficult time. People were dying from lack of oxygen. Venezuela's donation will balance the supply of the State's public hospital network," Amazon's Health Secretary Marcellus Campelo said.

The oxygen trucks crossed territories where outgoing U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made threats against Venezuela in 2020.

"One year later, we are here bringing peace to the Brazilian people," Venezuela's consul in Manaus Patricia Silva stressed.