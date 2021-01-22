Brazil's Lula Thanks Venezuela for Sending Oxygen to Manaus

On Monday, a convoy of trucks loaded with medical oxygen from Caracas arrived in this Amazonian city to ease its health emergency.

Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday thanked the Venezuelan government for sending medical oxygen to Manaus, an Amazonian city that is severely hit by the COVID-19 second wave.

"I want to thank President Nicolas Maduro for his political greatness in the face of Manaus' health emergency," Lula wrote in a letter addressed to the Venezuelan government.

"The Brazilian people will not forget this gesture of solidarity," he added, explaining the lack of oxygen in Manaus was caused by the far-right President Jair Bolsonaro's irresponsibility.

On Monday, a convoy of trucks loaded with medical oxygen from Caracas arrived in Manaus where the increase of COVID-19 patients with respiratory deficiencies triggered that supplement's demand.

#Brazil | "The arrival of this oxygen load for the city of Manaus, coming from Venezuela, is very important for the balance of the supply of the public health network," Amazonas' Health Secretary says. pic.twitter.com/Aazaa8UBF8 — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) January 20, 2021

According to local authorities, the shipment is easing the situation in Manaus, where many patients had to be airlifted to other cities last week due to lack of oxygen. "Venezuela proved it is possible to do politics without hatred," Lula explained, assuring that the Brazilian people hope the good relations between the two neighboring countries will be restored. As soon as Brazil reconquers its democracy, "it will reestablish political relations with the Bolivarian government and people," the leader assured. "Those who recognized an impostor as Venezuela's president should have the same greatness that Maduro had towards Brazil and admit he is the only legitimate leader of that nation," Lula concluded.