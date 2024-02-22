Venezuela: Death Toll Rises to 16 in Bolivar Mine Collapse

The Government of the State of Bolivar notified the accident the day before, expressing its solidarity with the victims.

The death toll after a mine collapse in the town of La Paragua, Angostura municipality, has risen to 16, the governor of the Venezuelan state of Bolivar, Angel Marcano, announced on Thursday.

According to Marcano, the teams continue with the rescue work in the illegal mine La Bulla Loca, as well as the integral support to those affected.

Madelein García, teleSUR correspondent, confirmed from the scene of the accident that the official death toll is 16 and 11 injured, who have already been transferred to receive the required attention.

She added that, according to the testimony of a survivor, "there are no people walled up, while rescue efforts continue, and that they are currently conducting a sweep of the area."

Information corroborated by @madeleintlSUR

The Government of the State of Bolivar notified the accident the day before, expressing its solidarity with the victims. Civil Protection and security teams were on the scene early in the morning, the authorities reported.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro also expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased. "Civil Protection and security forces are participating in the rescue efforts. I convey my condolences to the families and relatives of these people who unfortunately died in this accident when this illegal mine collapsed," Maduro said.

The Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel tweeted on his official account on the social network X regretting what happened. "We express heartfelt condolences to the government and people of the sister Bolivarian nation, which we extend to the families and relatives of the victims," he said.