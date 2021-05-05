Conviasa Starts Air Route Between Moscow and Caracas

As soon as the pandemic's impact eases and demand increases, this company will have up to three flights a week.

The Venezuelan state-owned airline Conviasa inaugurated the Caracas-Moscu air route, which will have one direct flight with a fortnightly frequency.

On Monday, the inaugural flight came from Russia and arrived at the Simon Bolivar International Airport, in Maiquetia, La Guaira State. Onboard the Airbus A340 there were 90 tour operators, journalists, influencers, and investors.

"The new air route will contribute to fostering tourism and commercial exchange, and business, social, and educational collaboration between Venezuela and Russia," the Bolivarian Tourism Minister Ali Padron said.

Both countries aim to increase flight frequency as international tourism recovers from the crisis provoked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conviasa flights between Punto Fijo and Tehran continue. 2 Conviasa aircraft (YV1004 and YV3507) are constantly flying to Tehran right now. One is heading over Europe now to Tehran and the other is refuelling in Belgrade before flying back to Venezuela#Venezuela #Iran pic.twitter.com/1Oug9wivoZ — CNW (@ConflictsW) February 16, 2021