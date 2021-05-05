Conviasa Starts Air Route Between Moscow and Caracas

The Venezuelan state-owned airline Conviasa inaugurated the Caracas-Moscu air route, which will have one direct flight with a fortnightly frequency.
On Monday, the inaugural flight came from Russia and arrived at the Simon Bolivar International Airport, in Maiquetia, La Guaira State. Onboard the Airbus A340 there were 90 tour operators, journalists, influencers, and investors.
"The new air route will contribute to fostering tourism and commercial exchange, and business, social, and educational collaboration between Venezuela and Russia," the Bolivarian Tourism Minister Ali Padron said.
Both countries aim to increase flight frequency as international tourism recovers from the crisis provoked by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"As soon as the pandemic's impact eases and demand increases, we will move to have up to three flights a week," Conviasa President Ramon Velasquez explained.
In February, the High-Level Joint Commission held between the Venezuelan and Russian governments agreed to activate this air bridge to bring the two countries closer together.
The Venezuelan airline is also expanding its international air cargo flights to destinations such as Mexico, Syria, United Arab Emirates, Iran, Afghanistan, Thailand, Malaysia, China, India, and Turkey.