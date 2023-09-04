Erdogan and Putin Discuss Black Sea Grain Deal

They also analyzed bilateral relations and regional issues in their face-to-face meeting.

On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Russia's resort of Sochi for talks on the revival of the Black Sea grain deal.

"The message to be conveyed to the world (on the Black Sea Grain Initiative) after our meeting is a step towards underdeveloped African countries, which will be essential," Erdogan said before his first face-to-face meeting with Putin since October last year.

Putin stressed that his administration will not resume the grain deal for now because the West continues to block the access of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to the international market.

"We are not against this agreement. We are ready to resume it immediately as soon as the promises" made to Russia to allow the export of its products are fulfilled, the Russian leader reiterated at a press conference after three hours of meeting with Erdogan.

They are also expected to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues. "Currently, the trade volume between Türkiye and Russia is US$62 billion. We are very glad that we are taking steps towards the target of reaching US$100 billion," Erdogan said.

Türkiye has tried to revive the Black Sea Grain Initiative by acting as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine.

The agreement, which had been brokered by Türkiye and the United Nations in July 2022 in Istanbul, encountered a setback when Russia decided to withdraw from it on July 17, alleging unfulfilled obligations by its counterparts.

Ankara says that Western countries should try to address Russia's complaints and that it hopes Russia would return to the deal.