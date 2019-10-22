Cabello Announces Investigation Against Guaido for PDVSA Bonus

The socialist leader made the announcement after taking certain investigations that the FBI has allegedly undertaken against the leadership of the right-wing party, Popular Will, which includes the opposition deputy.

The first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, said that an investigation will be opened against opposition deputy Juan Guaidó “and his friends” for the handling of the 2020 PDVSA Bonus, RT reported.

“After they (the opposition) declared the bonds illegal, the U.S. proclaimed Guaidó as president, and then the AN approved the payment of the interest on these bonds, which they themselves had declared illegal, only for Guaidó's friends to keep this money: $ 71,600,000,” denounced Cabello.

For that reason, the president of the National Constituent Assembly also considered the investigations that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) against Guaidó for the handling of those papers allegedly undertaken. “Here in Venezuela we are also opening it,” he added.

Furthermore, the socialist leader stressed the inconsistency that last week the National Assembly returned to declare the illegality of the bonus: “How are they going to declare illegal something that they had already declared illegal? Could it be that they will charge other interests? Wasn't it enough to steal Citgo?”

For Cabello, it is clear that the U.S. Government is unhappy with the management of the resources assigned to the opposition: “the first money he gave them, the supposed humanitarian aid from Colombia, got lost. They spent it on anything but the gringo's targets. That is why it is not surprising that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) opened an investigation,” he insisted.

The so-called PDVSA 2020 bonds, whose interests amount to 913 million dollars, must be paid at the end of October.

50.1% of the shares of CitgoPetroleumCorporation serve as collateral for these papers, so that their holders could also claim ownership of the assets of the PDVSA subsidiary in the U.S. very soon.

The alleged FBI investigation

According to anonymous judicial sources cited by the Venezuelan media outlet Latest News, the FBI would have in its hands a supposed template of how payments were granted to investors who acquired the PDVSA 2020 bonds.