News > Venezuela

Venezuela Requests Italy To Extradite Former PDVSA President
  • Rafael Ramirez at a conference in New York, U.S., July 2, 2020.

    Rafael Ramirez at a conference in New York, U.S., July 2, 2020. | Photo: EFE

Published 31 July 2020
Rafael Ramirez must return to this South American country to face criminal proceedings.

Venezuela’s Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice (SCJ) declared admissible the extradition request submitted to Italy against PDVSA former president Rafael Ramirez.

Ramirez must return to Venezuela to be subjected to criminal proceedings, for the alleged commission of fraudulent embezzlement and evasion of the bidding procedure.

In the request, Venezuelan authorities committed to judging Ramírez only for the aforementioned crimes.

"The requested will not be sentenced to death, life imprisonment, or infamous sentences or sentences of more than 30 years,” SCJ stated.

“SCJ declared admissible the extradition request submitted to Italy against PDVSA former president Rafael Darío Ramírez Carreño.”

“For that purpose, if applicable, the time that he may be detained in the Italian Republic will be taken into account, for this extradition procedure.”

Ramirez is under investigation due to irregularities in a contract, signed between PDVSA and the company Petrosaudi Oil Services, regarding gas drilling and extraction.

At that time, lawmaker Luis Parra filed a denounce claiming an excessive daily contract cancellation number. After that, a Caracas-based court issued an arrest warrant against Ramirez. The Interpol was also ordered to issue an international red notification.

