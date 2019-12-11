Argentina Ignores TIAR Sanctions, Venezuela Present at Fernandez Inauguration

Venezuela’s presence in Buenos Aires was proof that Fernandez’s will likely distance his administration from the right-wing grouping that is mainly conformed by U.S-backed countries.

Argentina's new government ignored the Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance (TIAR) sanctions placed against Venezuela on Dec. 3, which included traveling bans for most top Venezuelan government officials, as Minister of Communication and Information Jorge Rodriguez attended President Alberto Fernandez's inauguration Tuesday.

“In the name of President Nicolas Maduro and of the people of Venezuela, we accompany the Argentinian people in this dawn of American integration,” Rodriguez tweeted while attending the swearing-in of the progressive president, invited to represent the legitimate government of Venezuela.

According to Argentian right-wing newspaper Clarin, the United States Senior Director of the National Security Council's Western Hemisphere Affairs Mauricio Claver-Carone, who was sent to represent President Donald Trump, left the event due to the presence of Rodriguez; as well as former Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa.

The TIAR sanctions were the result of meeting between countries that make up the Organization of American States anti-Venezuela group.

On Dec. 3 in Colombia’s capital, they agreed to impose financial sanctions and travel restrictions on President Nicolas Maduro and 29 people from the government including Rodriguez, Cilia Flores, Diosdado Cabello, Delcy Rodriguez, Jorge Arreaza, Vladimir Padrino and other alleged "collaborators" of the Venezuelan government.

Saludo con alegría y emoción la asunción del nuevo Presidente de Argentina @alferdez y su Vicepresidenta nuestra querida @CFKArgentina. A partir de hoy comienza una nueva historia que sin duda devuelve la esperanza al pueblo argentino. ¡Felicitaciones Alberto y Cristina! pic.twitter.com/tzXLrX4rJC — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) December 10, 2019

Yet Venezuela’s presence in Buenos Aires was proof that Fernandez’s will likely distance his administration from the right-wing grouping that is mainly conformed by U.S-backed countries that form the so-called Lima Group and have been pushing for direct and indirect intervention against Venezuela, especially through the TIAR.

The treaty was signed in September 1947 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to function as a mutual mechanism of defense between member countries of the OAS. The agreement, however, was imposed on the region by the United States within the context of the Cold War, with the aim of legitimizing military interventions in Latin America for ideological reasons.

Venezuelan formally withdrew from the treaty in 2013 together with other nations pertaining to the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA), including Bolivia, Ecuador, and Nicaragua.

However, the opposition-held Venezuela National Assembly, in contempt and suspended since 2016, illegally and unconstitutionally approved the reincorporation to the treaty on July 23, 2019.

A flagrant violation of the Constitution, as Article 236 states that the public figure whose the attributions and obligations are to “celebrate and ratify treaties and international agreements” is the president and not legislators.