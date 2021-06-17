Uruguayans Carry Out National Strike Against President Lacalle

“The strike is against hunger, inequality, discrimination, and union persecution,” the PIT-CNT Secretary Abdala said.

The Workers' Intersindical Plenary and National Convention (PIT-CNT) called on Uruguayans to join the 24-hour strike to protest against President Luis Lacalle on Thursday.

“During the general strike, hundreds of rallies will be held to collect support in strategic points of the country,” the workers tweeted.

“The strike is against hunger, inequality, discrimination, and union persecution. It's a fight for work and wages,” the PIT-CNT Secretary Marcelo Abdala said.

The current national strike also aims to express solidarity with teachers who were laid off in the San Jose department.

To illustrate the magnitude of the crisis, PIT-CNT activist Fernando Pereira recalled that there are over 100,000 citizens living in poverty who receive food through "community pots" installed in Montevideo and other cities in the interior.

All of this happens while business groups and economic elites take “billions of dollars” abroad, he stressed.

Uruguayans also reject the Urgent Consideration Law (LUC) through which Lacalle intends to transform public companies and reduce workers' rights.