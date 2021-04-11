Uruguay Reports 10.57 Deaths per Million Inhabitants in April

Most of the people who died from COVID-19 were over 75 years of age. The lethality rate for this age group climbed to 11.53 percent as of March 30.

With an average of 10.57 related fatalities in the last seven days, Uruguay ranked among the ten countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths per million inhabitants per day.

The National Emergency System (Sinae) reported 181 deaths connected to the Novel coronavirus last year. The figure increased between April 1 and April 7 this year as 257 people succumbed to the virus.

Regarding the ages of deceased people, the youngest patient victim was 22 years old while the oldest victim died at the age of 103 in Montevideo.

In a survey done by @PNUDLAC in Uruguay shows that vaccine hesitancy has declined for upper- and middle-income groups, but hasn't budged for low-income respondents. It is not clear why, is a lack of trust in public authorities? More exposure to misinformation? pic.twitter.com/HaNQjPZnFX — Nicolás Saldías (@NicSaldias) April 11, 2021

Since the health emergency was declared on March 13, the South American nation had confirmed 144,642 COVID-19 cases.

As of Sunday morning, 1,005,162 people were immunized with a COVID-19 vaccine, representing 29.03 percent of the country's population. The doses are from Sinovac, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca.

In South America, only Brazil is ahead of Uruguay in the COVID-19 death toll. At a global level, Czech Republic, Hungary, and Bosnia and Herzegovina are taking first place.