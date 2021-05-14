Uruguay: Workers Announce General Strike on June 17

"Uruguay suffers a crisis that is hitting the weakest sectors of society while the country's bank deposits abroad are US$4 billion," a trade unionist denounced.

Uruguay's Trade Union Confederation (PIT-CNT) announced a 24-hour general strike on June 17 to denounce hunger and inequality and demand better working conditions in the country.

The strike will cover all the nation's sectors except health services, especially health care centers assisting COVID-19 patients and vaccinations.

PIT-CNT Secretary Fernando Pereira noted that the working class keeps "a real discontent" as President Luis Lacalle's government has deft ears to several proposals such as the emergency salary and a basket of public services.

He also highlighted that people who entered the poverty threshold skyrocketed in this South American nation, where 35,000 children have malnutrition problems, and 60,000 jobs have been lost since the start of the pandemic.

The 5 Latin American countries that have administered the most vaccine doses per 100 people to date are:

���� Chile: 78/100

���� Uruguay: 53/100

���� Brazil: 20/100

���� DR: 18/100

���� Argentina: 17/100 pic.twitter.com/Eh6KlEiPrK — Diplomacia Moderna (@DiploModerna) May 3, 2021

The general strike will also show solidarity for 16 high school teachers, who were dismissed in February for opposing the "Live without Fear" campaign, which is promoted by the ruling National Party. and seeks to reform the constitution to reinforce the country's security.

On Thursday, the Social Security Ministry confirmed that unemployment insurance requested by workers increased 4.63 percent from March to April. There were more female workers under this situation than before the pandemic.

"Uruguay suffers a crisis that is hitting the weakest sectors of society while the country's bank deposits abroad are US$4 billion. Is it true that we are all losers of the pandemic in economic terms?," Pereira stressed.