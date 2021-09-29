Uruguayan Workers Strike Against Cement Industry Privatization

They claim that President Lacalle will deliver most of the company's factories, natural resources, and management to private investors.

On Tuesday, the Trade Union of the National Fuel Administration of Uruguay (FANCAP) carried out a strike to protest against the privatization of the cement industry.

Established in 1931, the National Fuel Administration of Uruguay (ANCAP) is a public company that produces alcohol, fuel, and cement. It also imports, refines, and sells oil derivatives.

The FANCAP President Gerardo Rodriguez reported that the strike lasted 24 hours in the country's interior and about 12 hours in Montevideo and the metropolitan area. Although the strike covered all ANCAP plants in the country, fuel supply was "fully guaranteed".

The workers' demonstration comes after the ANCAP Board of Directors announced that "the most convenient line of action for company and the country is finding a private partner”.

Workers claim that President Luis Lacalle will deliver most of the company's factories, natural resources, and management to private investors.

“We reject and will vigorously confront the decision to privatize the cement industry taken by the Government and the ANCAP Board of Directors... Such a decision confirms the process of dismantling the company," the FANCAP pointed out.

The National Construction Union expressed solidarity with the ANCAP workers and rejected the privatization of the cement industry, which is a "common property of all Uruguayans”.