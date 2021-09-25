‘Absent State’, LGTBI+ Community Activists Yell in Uruguay

They warned over the non-observance of rights achieved by the LGTBI+ community, especially the Integral Law for Trans People.

On Friday, Hundreds of activists took to the streets in Uruguay to celebrate the traditional March for Diversity to defend the LGTBI+ community's rights in this South American nation.

Under heavy rain and chanting, thousands of people marched from the Libertador and Paysandu avenues to 1ro de Mayo square in the capital Montevideo.

This parade was promoted under the slogan "Absent State" to make visible the non-observance of the rights achieved by the LGTBI+ community in the country, especially the non-compliance of the Integral Law for Trans People.

"We marched because the State is absent. It stopped implementing programs in the territories, reduced the housing programs that prioritize the most vulnerable populations, and the humanitarian aid does not arrive or does so late," activists denounced.

The meme reads, "As we have been doing for over 15 years, people filled the streets to claim our diversity. Whenever the State is absent, our struggle will be present! Defending, vindicating and celebrating our right to be, to live, to love. Occupying the world because it is ours. Remembering our comrades who are no longer here. We are lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transvestites, non-binary, trans people, people of African descent, Charruas, students, people with disabilities, HIV positive, migrants, feminists. We are young and old. We are workers."

Organizers decided to transfer the parade through the widest avenues in the city and not to hold a closing show in a bid to avoid COVID-19 contagions.

Transgender people Community President Colette Spinetti highlighted that the march was named Gloria Alvez, in homage to the tireless activist who dedicated over 30 years of her life to trans people's recognition in Uruguay.

The first March for Diversity took place in 1990 when dozens of people marched while chanting "proud to be, fighting for freedom and equality."