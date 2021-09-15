Workers Start a General Strike in Uruguay

"It will be one of the most important mobilizations in the last ten years," assured the PIT-CNT Secretary Marcelo Abdala.

On Wednesday, Uruguay's Inter-Union Plenary of Workers - National Convention of Workers (PIT-CNT) called for a general strike against President Luis Lacalle and in defense of "land, health, and decent housing."

The demands of the general strike include the defense of public education, the claim for housing and food plans, and the repudiation of cuts to the budget of the National Colonization Institute (INC), which is responsible for the distribution of land to small farmers all over the country.

Construction, public workers, industrial, fishing, metal, and education unions will join the strike, along with health and transportation workers.

A 101 años del nacimiento de #MarioBenedetti, una de las almas de #America:

"Defender la alegría como una bandera

defenderla del rayo y la melancolía

de los ingenuos y de los canallas

de la retórica y los paros cardiacos

de las endemias y las academias"#14Septiembre #Uruguay pic.twitter.com/Ncsdcube6w — @Yunier_Sifonte (@yunier_sifonte) September 15, 2021

It is expected that 130 buses will arrive in Montevideo from the country's interior and join metropolitan unions. They will gather in front of the Legislative Parliament for a tour along Libertadores Avenue.

The trade union centrals invited retirees, unemployed workers, small and medium-size merchants, rural producers, the "soup kitchens" network, students, teachers, and professors to participate in the mobilization.

"The PIT-CNT and the entire popular camp are trying to raise their level of initiative and mobilization. The radical adjustment policy being appplied by the government against the population's rights and income will bring more ptotests," stated Abdala.