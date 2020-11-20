Uruguayan President Lacalle Meets His Argentine Counterpart

The Presidents discussed regional affairs, such as The Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR) relations, and the Parana-Paraguay-Uruguay River waterways.

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez held a meeting on Thursday with his Uruguayan counterpart Luis Lacalle Pou at the Parque Anchorena residence in the uruguayan city of Colonia to address bilateral relations.

"It was a very good meeting. We were able to talk about the problems of the region in general, and of Argentina and Uruguay in particular," President Fernandez said.

The meeting was also attended by Argentina's Secretary of Communication and Press Juan Pablo Biondi, the Ambassador to Uruguay Alberto Iribarne, and Uruguay's Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo.

The Presidents discussed regional affairs, among them The Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR) relations, the Paraná-Paraguay-Uruguay River waterways, and the free trade agreement with the European Union (EU).

El segundo hisopado de control que me realizaron también dio negativo, por lo que mis médicos dieron por concluido mi aislamiento preventivo y ya estoy en condiciones de volver a mi agenda habitual.



Gracias a todos y a todas por preocuparse. Por favor, sigamos cuidándonos. pic.twitter.com/bbSCKfVuji — Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) November 19, 2020

"The second COVID-19 test was also negative, so my doctors ended my preventive isolation and I am now able to return to my normal schedule. Thank you all for caring. Please let us continue to take care of ourselves."

Fernandez's visit to Uruguay is the first since Luis Lacalle Pou took over the presidency in march this year and it is the first official activity after he completed the quarantine for being in contact with the Secretary of Strategic Affairs Gustavo Beliz, who tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus.

In December 2019, in his capacity as president-elect, Lacalle Pou accompanied outgoing President Tabare Vazquez on his trip to Buenos Aires to attend the inauguration of Fernandez and Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner in the National Congress.

"We also believe that we have to work together to unite the region once again, respecting ideological diversity and making us strong in a world that is globalizing. We are convinced that together we can contribute a lot to this objective," Fernandez noted.