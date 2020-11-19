Argentina: Thousands of Women March for Legal Abortion

Militants from the Legal, Safe, and Free Abortion Rights Campaign displayed a giant flag with the caption "Legal Abortion 2020.

Thousands of women waved green handkerchiefs in front of Congress to demand a law guaranteeing Legal, Safe, and Free Abortion after President Alberto Fernandez sent on Tuesday a bill to decriminalize abortion.

Militants from the Legal, Safe, and Free Abortion Rights Campaign displayed a giant flag with the caption "Legal Abortion 2020. It's urgent," and the sky was also tinted green with the smoke from the flares.

"We welcome Fernandez's initiative to present the bill, that serves to address the pro-abortion projects previously presented, including the one presented by the National Campaign for Abortion, which has the support of 70 legislators," activist Maria Constant said.

The protesters marched down the city's main avenues shouting the slogans "Legal abortion in the hospital" and "Church and state, separated issues."

Argentina's president introduced a new bill to legalize abortion.

Abortion is only legal for rape or threat to the mother, and there are many obstacles. Last year, an 11-year-old rape victim was forced to give birth after officials kept delaying her request. #Abortion #Argentina pic.twitter.com/5DBNJrLJ6t — Ovacom Media (@ovacommedia) November 18, 2020