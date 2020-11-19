Argentina: Thousands of Women March for Legal Abortion

Thousands of women waved green handkerchiefs in front of Congress to demand a law guaranteeing Legal, Safe, and Free Abortion after President Alberto Fernandez sent on Tuesday a bill to decriminalize abortion.
RELATED:
Argentina's President Submits Bill To Decriminalize Abortion
Militants from the Legal, Safe, and Free Abortion Rights Campaign displayed a giant flag with the caption "Legal Abortion 2020. It's urgent," and the sky was also tinted green with the smoke from the flares.
"We welcome Fernandez's initiative to present the bill, that serves to address the pro-abortion projects previously presented, including the one presented by the National Campaign for Abortion, which has the support of 70 legislators," activist Maria Constant said.
The protesters marched down the city's main avenues shouting the slogans "Legal abortion in the hospital" and "Church and state, separated issues."
This Thursday, militant anti-abortionists also took to the streets to demand the dismissal of Fernandez's bill.
The two demonstrations were separated by a police cordon and there were no clashes between them, aside from an incident in which anti-abortion protesters burned a green handkerchief.
"Today we will take to the streets of over 50 of the country's major cities," Yanina Waldhorn, a member of the Campaign for Legal, Safe, and Free Abortion said.
"We are convinced that all these years of struggle have not been in vain. We were millions in the streets in 2018, and today we don't summon millions because of the pandemic, but we know that in 2020 Argentina will have a legal, safe, and free abortion," Waldhorn said.