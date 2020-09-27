Uruguay Goes to Departmental Elections Amid Pandemic

The Electoral Court urged the people to use the mask and maintain physical distance during Election Day.

Millions of Uruguayan citizens Sunday go to the polls to elect 19 governors, 125 mayors, and 500 councilors amid strict hygienic measures to prevent the COVID-19 spread.

"Anyone who goes to the polls without a mask will receive a disposable one. The right to vote will not be limited by not wearing facemasks," the Electoral Court stated.

The citizens who do not comply with their obligation to vote will incur a fine of US$11 to US$59.

This Sunday, the country will also choose the members of the Departmental Board (councilors). The five-member Municipal Council will also be elected in the districts where it applies.

The people will be able to vote for the Mayor through a ballot paper, which will be headed by the name of the political party and the date of the election. The candidate that receives the majority of the votes in each Department will be chosen as "Mayor".

The leftist Broad Front (FA) party's candidate for mayor Carolina Cosse leads the polls as the winner in the capital Montevideo, a city that concentrates 53 percent of the country's population.