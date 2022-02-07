Uruguay To Cover Remaining Localities With Booster Vaccines

On Monday, the Uruguayan Ministry of Public Health initiated the campaign to boost Covid-19 vaccination in uncovered interior localities.

Aimed to avoid the spreading of the COVID-19 virus, the Uruguayan Ministry of Public Health started a new stage on the program of booster vaccines in uncovered interior localities.

According to the Daily data from the National Emergency System, there is an average of 10,000 confirmed cases; Santiago Mirazo, a virologist, considers the numbers are at least twice higher, which is not confirmed because of the lack of tests.

On Sunday, at least 15,000 real-time PCR were given, 6,102 of which tested positive for Covid-19. The reports indicate that 66,000 patients are active cases, and 164 are treated in intensive care units.

The vaccination program called ‘Pueblo’ (People) is designed to cover 150 localities from 11 departments, aimed to boost people over 18 years of age who have not received a shot or completed the three-dose cycle.

A cross-check of data is being planned by the Ministry of Public Health to know the actual immunity level of the population, including that naturally acquired.

Seventy-six percent of the population has been given the first two doses, and 52 percent have been inoculated with the third booster.